Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

UPSC CSE Mains result is likely to be announced by soon. Check here to know how to download UPSC CSE Mains result 2025 at upsc.gov.in.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 02:27 PM IST

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Civil Services Examinations (CSE) Mains 2025, organized by the UPSC, started on August 22, 2025 (Friday). The exams are planned to continue from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The morning session was from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

After the exams end on August 31, candidates will be anticipating the announcement of the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 results.

When will UPSC release Mains 2025 result?

Based on past patterns, the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 exams spanned five days: September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The results were subsequently announced on December 8, 2023. The subsequent year, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exams occurred from September 20 to 29, 2024, with papers scheduled on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The results for the 2024 exams were then made public on December 9, 2024.

Analyzing this data, the results were declared within 75 days in 2023 and within 71 days in 2024. Generally, the Commission tends to release the results approximately 70 days following the conclusion of the exams. Considering the exams for 2025 end on August 31, the anticipated result announcement is projected to be between November 10 and November 14.\

Where to download UPSC release Mains 2025 result?

Upon release, candidates who participated in the UPSC Main exams can access their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Where to download UPSC release Mains 2025 merit list PDF?

Candidates will be able to view and download the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 in PDF format from the official website. To access the UPSC CSE Mains merit list, candidates should navigate to the official website, upsc.gov.in, and select the link for the toppers list PDF. The UPSC CSE Mains toppers list 2025 PDF will then be available for download. It is recommended that candidates save the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF and also retain a physical copy for their records.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF?

Here are steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025 PDF link

Step 3: UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF will be available for download

Step 4: Save UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; sh
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals an
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage...
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE