UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

UPSC CSE Mains result is likely to be announced by soon. Check here to know how to download UPSC CSE Mains result 2025 at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Examinations (CSE) Mains 2025, organized by the UPSC, started on August 22, 2025 (Friday). The exams are planned to continue from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The morning session was from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

After the exams end on August 31, candidates will be anticipating the announcement of the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 results.

When will UPSC release Mains 2025 result?

Based on past patterns, the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 exams spanned five days: September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The results were subsequently announced on December 8, 2023. The subsequent year, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exams occurred from September 20 to 29, 2024, with papers scheduled on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The results for the 2024 exams were then made public on December 9, 2024.

Analyzing this data, the results were declared within 75 days in 2023 and within 71 days in 2024. Generally, the Commission tends to release the results approximately 70 days following the conclusion of the exams. Considering the exams for 2025 end on August 31, the anticipated result announcement is projected to be between November 10 and November 14.\

Where to download UPSC release Mains 2025 result?

Upon release, candidates who participated in the UPSC Main exams can access their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Where to download UPSC release Mains 2025 merit list PDF?

Candidates will be able to view and download the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 in PDF format from the official website. To access the UPSC CSE Mains merit list, candidates should navigate to the official website, upsc.gov.in, and select the link for the toppers list PDF. The UPSC CSE Mains toppers list 2025 PDF will then be available for download. It is recommended that candidates save the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF and also retain a physical copy for their records.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF?

Here are steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025 PDF link

Step 3: UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF will be available for download

Step 4: Save UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.