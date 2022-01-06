UPSC Mains 2021 exams not to be postponed amid COVID-19 surge: Delhi HC

Dismissing the plea filed by multiple candidates, the Delhi High Court has said that the UPSC Civil Services Examinations (Mains) 2021 will be conducted as per the previously- issued schedule by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Delhi HC decided to dismiss the plea filed by many UPSC candidates, who were seeking the postponement of the UPSC Mains 2021 examinations amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed across the country.

Dismissing the plea, the Delhi High Court said that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, and will commence from tomorrow, January 7, 2022. According to the official schedule, the UPSC Mains 2021 exams will be conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022.

Further, the Union Public Service Commission has said that all the states and UTs should ensure that the candidates and the exam functionaries face no inconvenience while travelling to and from the examination centre, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions in several places.

The commission further added that if required, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the ID cards of the functionaries can act as movement passes to make sure that they do not face any hassles while appearing for the Civil Services examination.

In an official statement, UPSC said, “After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January 2022.”

Many candidates had taken to Twitter to oppose the decision to conduct the UPSC Mains 2021 exams amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Candidates also filed a petition for the same, seeking the postponement of the exam quoting health reasons.

The plea was heard on January 6 at 3 pm by a Delhi High Court bench comprising Justice V Kameswar Rao. The Delhi HC has not decided that the UPSC Mains 2021 exams will be conducted as per the official schedule released by the commission.