UPSC Main Results 2022 declared: Success story of CSE exam topper Shruti Sharma, know her final percentage

UPSC topper Shruti Sharma (Photo - Twitter)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the UPSC Mains 2022 examination on December 6. The UPSC Mains results 2022 have been released on the official website of the commission and can be checked by logging in through their roll numbers.

As the UPSC results 2022 have been declared, many success stories of IAS candidates have emerged who have cleared the Civil Services Examination in the past. Out of all the success stories, one of the most inspirational is that of AIR 1 Shruti Sharma.

Shruti Sharma secured the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, with the topper list for that year consisting mostly of women in the top posts. Shruti Sharma is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and has an impeccable educational record.

Shruti Sharma is a resident of the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and secured the top rank in the UPSC exam 2021 with a total percentage of 54.75%. The second and third toppers in the UPSC exams were Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla.

Sharma, who was AIR 1 last year, did her preparations for the UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy, which is one of the most popular coaching centers in New Delhi, with a very high success rate.

After securing the first rank in the examination, Shruti Sharma ended up joining the Indian Administration Service (IAS) because she wanted to implement several changes in the system for the betterment of the entire nation.

Shruti Sharma started preparing for the UPSC examination four years before she topped the prestigious examination. She further said that current affairs were perhaps the most important part of her studies, giving major importance to general knowledge websites and newspapers.

Sharma also did a lot of writing practice for the Mains exam and recommended solving online test series and making a lot of notes during her coaching.

As per media reports, Shruti Sharma said, “My strategy was to focus on my own notes with emphasis on answer-writing practice for the Mains exam. I was happy with my performance in the exam and was hopeful of a good result but topping the merit list did come as a surprise.”

