UPSC Main 2020 results declared, get direct link and other important details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the civil services main 2020 results on Tuesday (March 23). The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC main result 2020: Here is direct link to check

Personality Tests or interviews of the candidates who have been selected will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, the UPSC said.The civil services examination is held annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

"They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The e-summon letters of personality tests (interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission's website www.Upsc.Gov.In & www.Upsconline.In," it said.No paper summon letters will be issued for the personality tests (interviews) by the commission, it said."No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the statement said.