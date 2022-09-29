UPSC launches mobile app for easy access to exam, recruitment related notifications: Link, steps to download

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The launch of a new mobile application has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission today for the convenience of applicants. This information was announced on the upsc.gov.in website, which is the official website. The programme was developed to make test and recruitment-related information simple to access and just a click away.

The newly-launched application is accessible on the Google Play store, according to the notification that was made public. The application's sole purpose, according to UPSC, is to inform users of information regarding examination and recruitment; it cannot direct users to fill out forms.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for downloading the official UPSC app

Go to Play Store and search for the UPSC app.

You can download a National Informatice Center-made app.

Install the programme on your gadget.

Open the application once it has been installed, and it will direct you to the UPSC websites.

All information regarding forthcoming examination and recruitment announcements can be found there.

The UPSC has adopted this strategy of giving reliable data on a single platform in order to eliminate any misunderstanding or misinterpretation. Aspirants will also be able to arrive more promptly once a fresh notification is posted. The notification that was made public also included a link that would take the user to the Play Store.

Notifications reads, “Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile. The UPSC android App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store using this link.” Read full notification here.