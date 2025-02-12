The UPSC civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 25.

After several civil services aspirants complained of technical glitches while applying for the CSE prelims exam 2025, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has now introduced certain changes in its online application system. It said that some entries have been made 'editable' in the one-time registration for filling up the online application.

"In view of the queries/difficulties raised by the candidates in filling up the online application form for the civil services examination, 2025, the Commission has decided the following changes in the one-time registration (OTR) for filling up of the online application," the UPSC said.

Accordingly, editable entries in the OTR profile "until the final submission of application and thereafter during the correction window" include "Have you ever changed name?", "Gender", "Minority Status" and "Class 10th Board Examination Roll No.", said the notice issued by the Commission. Following entries in the OTR profile have been made editable until the final submission of application and thereafter during the correction window:

(a) Have you ever changed name?

(b) Gender

(c) Minority Status;

(d) Class 10th Board Examination Roll No.

The candidates are NOT allowed to make any change(s) in the columns relating to the following entries in the OTR profile:

(a) Name (as per Class X)

(b) Date of Birth

(c) Father’s Name

(d) Mother’s Name

(e) Mobile Number*

(f) Email ID@

The civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 25. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 979, including 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.

If a candidate has lost access to his/her registered mobile number but he/she has the access to his/her registered email ID, he/she can apply for change in the mobile number and in this case, an OTP will be sent to the registered email ID, the Commission said.

In case a candidate has lost access to his/her registered email ID but has the access to his/her registered mobile number, he/she can apply for change in the email ID and in this case, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, it said.

