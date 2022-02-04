UPSC Indian Forest Service Recruitment 2022: Apply for 151 posts at upsc.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2022 for 151 Vacancies through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. The last date to apply is February 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Pre Exam 2022 Details

Post: Indian Forest Services (IFS) Preliminary Examination 2022

No. of Vacancy: 151

UPSC IFS 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC candidates: 100/-

For Female/SC/ST/PH candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply Online using the link upsconline.nic.in for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which will act as a screening mechanism for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination.

Starting date for online application submission: February 02, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 22, 2022, till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: February 21, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: February 22, 2022

UPSC IFS 2021 Pre Exam Date: June 05, 2022

UPSC IFS 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.

UPSC IFS 2022 Notification: upsc.gov.in