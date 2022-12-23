UPSC IFS (Main) 2022 result OUT at upsc.gov.in: How to check, other details here

UPSC IFS Main Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 from the official website. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS mains exam 2022 from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) IFS main written examination 2022 was conducted from November 20th to November 27th.

The personality tests (interviews) for the candidates will begin in due course at Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The commission will send e-summons for their personality test (interview). Candidates will be able to download the e-summon from the official website-- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

“On the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 20th November 2022 to 27th November 2022, the candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2022”, reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Mains exam result: How to check