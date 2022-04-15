UPSC IFS Results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC IFS Mains result on April 14, 2022. Candidates can check UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Results through the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Indian Forest Services Main Examination 2021 was held from February 27 to March 6, 2022.

The official notification reads, “On the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 27th February 2022 to 6th March 2022, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2021.”

UPSC IFS Results 2022 - Steps to Check

- Go to the official website -upsc.gov.in

- Click on the link that reads "IFS Mains 2021 Exam Results" available on the homepage,

- Search for your roll number in the UPSC Result PDF

- Download the PDF and take a printout if needed

A candidate who qualifies for a Personality Test /Interview on the basis of the Result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021, will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. DAF-II will be made available on the Commission’s website from April 19, 2022 to April 28, 2022 (6 pm).

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days

UPSC IFS Results 2022 Direct link: upsc.gov.in