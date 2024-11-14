The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 will take place from November 24 to December 1.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2024 today. Once released, candidates appearing for the UPSC IFS (Mains) Exam can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, or through upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1.

The commission, in this regard, issued an official notice, wherein it said, “The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 14th November 2024. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The eAdmit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination. ‘Important Instructions to the candidates’ appended with the eAdmit Card must be read carefully by the candidates.”

UPSC IFS MAINS ADMIT CARD 2024: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD