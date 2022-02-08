UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 RELEASED on upsc.gov.in - Know how to download hall ticket, direct link

The Union Public Service Commission Indian Forest Services, UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 was released on Monday (February 7, 2022). The admit card would be available on the official website – upsc.gov.in till March 6, 2022.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 is for the exam that would be held from February 27 to March 6, 2022. The exams will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will also need either their Registration Id or Roll Number to download the admit card.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'e-Admit Card for Indian Forest Service Mains Examination 2021.'

Or, click on the direct link given here – UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Id or Roll Number as per your choice.

Step 4: Your Indian Forest Services Mains admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future references.