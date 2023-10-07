UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2 and 3, 2023.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the timetable for the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on November 26, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2 and 3, 2023. The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be held in Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. According to the official statement, there will be around 150 vacancies filled based on the examination results. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.