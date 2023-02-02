UPSC IFS 2023 notification released at upsconline.nic.in, check exam date, how to apply

File photo

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Exam 2023 (UPSC IFS Prelims) on February 01, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in one of the subjects -- Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from any recognised University.

Negative Marking: Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Exam Date

UPSC IFS Exam will have two successive stages. UPSC will conduct a Screening Test through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2023 which is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take a printout.

The UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 online applications can be filled upto 21st February, 2023 till 18.00 Hours, after which the link will be disabled.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023: notification

