UPSC interview schedule released for IES, ISS Exam 2021 on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2021. Candidates can go through the interview schedule for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The result of the written examination was declared on September 10, 2021. The examination was held on July 16, 17 and 18, 2021.

As per the schedule, the interview for IES Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, November 30 and December 1, 2021, and for Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 the interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 and November 30, 2021. The interview will be conducted in two shifts- forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm.

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test or Interview.

Through this exam, for Indian Economic Service a total of 15 vacancies will be filled whereas, Indian Statistical Service a total of 11 vacancies will be filled.

UPSC Exam Schedule: upsc.gov.in/