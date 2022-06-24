UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 begins today, check exam day guidelines here

Union Public Service Commission, Indian Economic Services, and Indian Statistical Services or UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 is all set to begin today - June 24, 2022. Candidates can download their UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 Admit Card, and exam instructions through the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in.
Notably, this year the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode for the candidates. The paper will take place for a total of three days. The result of this exam will help in the final recruitment of candidates for 24 vacancies in IES and 29 in ISS.
It is important to note that if you still have not downloaded the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 Admit Card then you can still do it till June 26, 2022, the same day the exam will conclude.
UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022: Exam guidelines to take note of
After the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 is concluded, provisional results will be released. The candidates who pass the exam will then be eligible to appear for the next step.