UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 begins today, check exam day guidelines here

File Photo

Union Public Service Commission, Indian Economic Services, and Indian Statistical Services or UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 is all set to begin today - June 24, 2022. Candidates can download their UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 Admit Card, and exam instructions through the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in.

Notably, this year the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode for the candidates. The paper will take place for a total of three days. The result of this exam will help in the final recruitment of candidates for 24 vacancies in IES and 29 in ISS.

READ | MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET 2022 form correction window open now, check steps to edit forms

It is important to note that if you still have not downloaded the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 Admit Card then you can still do it till June 26, 2022, the same day the exam will conclude.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022: Exam guidelines to take note of

Candidates need to carry their UPSC, IES, ISS Exam 2022 Admit Card to the exam hall on the day. Candidates who fail to carry the Admit Card will not be allowed to write the paper. Candidates must reach the examination centre one hour before the exam starts. Along with the Admit Card, candidates must also carry a valid photo ID with them and a recent passport-sized photograph. Candidates must avoid carrying any electronic items like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc with them. Candidates must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols and wear masks and maintain social distancing.

After the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 is concluded, provisional results will be released. The candidates who pass the exam will then be eligible to appear for the next step.