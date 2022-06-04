UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022: Admit card released UPSC IES, ISS Exams at upsconline.nic.in, get DIRECT LINK here

File photo

The admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates appearing for UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 can download their admit cards through the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. UPSC aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download UPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link Click on the download link for IES/ ISS Exam Login using registered credentials - Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC IES admit card 2022.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ISS admit card 2022.

The IES/ISS exam will be held on June 24 and end on June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions one from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also Read: DRDO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 58 Scientist posts, apply at rac.gov.in, check salary, how to apply