UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022: Admit card released UPSC IES, ISS Exams at upsconline.nic.in, get DIRECT LINK here

The UPSC IES, ISS admit card 2022 has been released for the exams being held from June 24 to June 26, 2022.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

File photo

The admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates appearing for UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 can download their admit cards through the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. UPSC aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download UPSC admit card 2022:

  1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link
  3. Click on the download link for IES/ ISS Exam
  4. Login using registered credentials - Id/roll number and date of birth
  5. The UPSC admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC IES admit card 2022.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ISS admit card 2022.

The IES/ISS exam will be held on June 24 and end on June 26. The examination will be held in two sessions one from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 2 pm to 5 pm.

