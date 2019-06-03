UPSC exam date 2020: UPSC releases exam date sheet, details inside

UPSC Exam calendar 2020: With preliminary exam 2019 just got conducted by the UPSC on Sunday, the commission has released the calendar for preliminary exam 2020. The Union Public Service Commission released the date sheet for preliminary exam 2020 on its official website.

According to the new date sheet, UPSC preliminary exam 2020 will be conducted on May 31 along with the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam.

Date to fill the application form will be released on February 12, 2020, while the last date to submit the application will be March 12, 2020.

The preliminary exam for engineering services will be conducted on January 5, 2020, while the notification to complete application procedure would be released on September 25, 2019.

On January 19, the commission will conduct Combined Geo-Scientist (prelims) and also the UPSC RT exam.

Here is the full date list for UPSC exam 2020