UPSC exam 2022 toppers Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi’s marksheets go viral, details inside

Ishita Kishore has secured a total of 1094 marks - 901 marks in written and 193 marks in PT (Personality Test) – to top the UPSC exam 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC CSE 2022 final result on Tuesday (May 23) and op 3 ranks are bagged by girls this year too. Ishita Kishore emerged as the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, while Garima Lohia secured AIR 2 and Uma Harathi N bagged the third rank.

Ishita Kishore has completed her graduation in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2017. After this, she worked with Ernst & Young in risk advisory. Ishita Kishore has cracked the UPSC exam in her third attempt. It was the first time that she qualified for the interview round, the third stage to qualify for the UPSC exam.

Ishita Kishore has secured a total of 1094 marks - 901 marks in written and 193 marks in PT (Personality Test) – to top the UPSC exam 2022.

Garima Lohia, who bagged the second rank in UPSC exam 2022, hails from Buxar, Bihar. Garima Lohia studied in Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. Garima Lohia has secured 1063 marks in UPSC exam, including 876 in written Test and 187 in PT.

Uma Harathi N from Hyderabad has bagged the third rank in UPSC exam 2022. Uma has secured 1060 in written test and 187 in PT.

