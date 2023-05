UPSC Exam 2022 Results: Mayur Hazarika is topper among men, bags 5th rank (file photo)

Mayur Hazarika has topped among men in the UPSC CSE exam 2022. He bagged 5th rank in the UPSC civil services exam. While Ishita Kishore is UPSC 2022 topper. Garima Lohia secured the second All-India Rank (AIR) in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023. Ishita Kishore is the overall topper this year with AIR 1. The top four spots have all been bagged by women.