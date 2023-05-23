Search icon
UPSC Exam 2022 Results declared at www.upsc.gov.in, get direct link HERE

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC CSE 2022 final result. Ishita Kishore has topped in the CSE exam 2022. Candidates can check the final results on UPSC's official website www.upsc.gov.in. Check the direct link here.

UPSC CSE Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC’at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on 'UPSC CSE 2022 Result.

Step 3: The UPSC CSE 2022 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the UPSC CSE result

