UPSC Exam 2021: Commission releases revised recruitment exam calendar

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised UPSC exam 2021 calendar for various recruitment exams on Friday. Candidates can check the revised date calendar on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the new calendar, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 and IFS (Indian Forest Service) 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 27, will now be held on October 10. UPSC Civil Services 2021 main exam will be conducted from January 7, 2022, and IFS main exam will be conducted from February 27, 2022. The UPSC Civil Services main exam will last for five days (7, 8, 9, 15 and January 16) and the IFS main exam for 10 days (February 27, 2022, to March 8, 2022).

The official notification reads, “The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and January 16, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on February 27, 2022, and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022.”

UPSC Calendar 2021: Revised Exam dates

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: October 10, 2021

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: October 10, 2021

Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination, 2021: July 16, 2021

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021: November 21, 2021

N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2021: November 14, 2021

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021: January 7, 2022 (5 days)

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021: November 14, 2021

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021: February 27, 2022

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021: August 8, 2021