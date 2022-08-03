UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: See steps to download

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 OUT| Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Engineering Services Examination, ESE Mains Result 2022 has been declared today at the official website--upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2022 was conducted on June 26. Candidates may please note that all those who have cleared the ESE Mains result, are now eligible for the Interview/Personality test round.

Candidates must also note that UPSC has also released the ESE Mains name-wise result list PDF as well. Everyone can refer to the step-by-step process and direct link given here on how to check UPSC ESE Mains Result.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 official notice reads, "Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website."

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022: How to check

Candidates must visit the official website of -- upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Written Result - Engineering Services (Main) Examination - 2022.'

A new page would open with the PDF file.

Scroll through it to find your name in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Take a print out of the copy for future reference.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 sesion 2 Result, Answer key: Date, time, how to check here