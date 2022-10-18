UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam 2023 timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to check, exam details

UPSC ESE Prelims 2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Engineering Service (ESE) Preliminary Exam 2023 at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts. Along with the timetable, the Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec and Telecom Engineering.

The first shift will be conducted between 10 am to 12 noon for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective), second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering (Discipline- Specific Paper)(Paper-II) (Objective).

Read: IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023: How to download timetable