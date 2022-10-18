Search icon
UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam 2023 timetable OUT at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to check, exam details

UPSC ESE Preliminary exam 2023 timetable has been released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Engineering Service (ESE) Preliminary Exam 2023 at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts. Along with the timetable, the Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec and Telecom Engineering.

The first shift will be conducted between 10 am to 12 noon for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective), second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering (Discipline- Specific Paper)(Paper-II) (Objective).

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023: How to download timetable

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
