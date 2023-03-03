UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023: Result declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Service Examination (2023) main exam is scheduled on June 25 2023. If you took the preliminary test for ESE at UPSC, you may see your score on the Commission's website (upsc.gov.in) in 2023. On February 19, 2023, the Commission held the preliminary UPSC ESE exam.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 25th June, 2023,” according to an official announcement from UPSC.

Steps to download 2023 UPSC ESE Prelim Result

Upsc.gov.in is the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The written result for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 can be found on the home page by clicking the link.

On the screen, you will see a PDF file. You can search by your roll number.

For future reference, download the result and print it.

Check UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 by clicking here

For further information on the examination, qualifying applicants may review the Examination Notice No.01/2023 ENGG. dated 14.09.2022 published by the Commission and the Regulations of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 issued by the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications, both of which can be found on the website of the Commission.

“Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023,” continues the further notice.Under no circumstances will a request to switch testing locations or subjects for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 be granted.