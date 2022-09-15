UPSC ESE Notification 2023 released for 327 posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on Wednesday. According to the notification, the online registration process for UPSC ESE 2023 has already begun on September 14, 2022. The last date to apply is October 4 till 6:00 PM. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 327 vacant posts. The online applications can be withdrawn from October 12, 2022 to October 18, 2022 till 6:00 PM after which the link will be disabled.

The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 19, 2023.

UPSC ESE 2033 exam application fee: Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from submission of the application fee. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 200.

UPSC ESE 2023: How to Apply