UPSC ESE 2023: One day left to apply for 327 posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

The UPSC application process for the Engineering Services exam 2023 is to be concluded tomorrow by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The last date to apply is October 4 till 6:00 PM. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 327 vacant posts. The online applications can be withdrawn from October 12, 2022 to October 18, 2022 till 6:00 PM after which the link will be disabled.

The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 19, 2023.

UPSC ESE 2033 exam application fee: Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from submission of the application fee. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 200.

UPSC ESE 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of upsconline.nic.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ option available on the homepage.

Log in and go to apply link for ESE Prelims 2023.

Fill in your required details.

Upload the required documents and submit the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Download and take a printout for future reference.