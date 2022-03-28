Headlines

UPSC ESE 2021 final results declared at upsc.gov.in – Details here

Candidates who appeared for UPSC ESE 2021 exams conducted for civil, mechanical, electrical, electronic and telecom sectors can check final results.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the Engineering Services Exam 2021 on March 28. All candidates who appeared in the Personality Test round and the UPSC ESE Interview held in February and March, 2022 can check their final result.

Candidates who wish to check the results can visit the UPSC’s official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also shared the list of 194 candidates who have been selected for the engineering service. Out of the reserved list, the Commission has nominated a total of 58 candidates.

Notably, the UPSC has specified that the candidature of 29 recommended candidates is interim. As per the official notice, the appointment proposals of the candidates whose results are still kept in tentative list won’t be issued till the Commission confirms the authenticity of original documents.

All candidates who appeared for UPSC ESE 2021 exams conducted for civil, mechanical, electrical, electronic and telecom sectors can check the final results now.

Steps to check UPSC ESE Final Result 2021

* Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

* Click on the ‘Final Results’ link.

* Then click on ‘Examination Final Results’.

* Click on the PDF link in front of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021.

* Check the result notification in the PDF file on the page that appears.

* Scroll down to check the UPSC ESE Final result.

* Candidates can also search roll number and name in PDF by pressing ‘Ctrl+f’ button

* Download the pdf file. Don’t forget to keep a printout for future reference.

