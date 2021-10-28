UPSC ESE 2021: Admit card for Engineering Services Exam released on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for UPSC ESE 2021 for the main exam on October 28, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2021 through the official website of UPSC on upsconline.gov.in. The admit card will be available till November 21, 2021 (4 pm).

UPSC ESE mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021, in an offline mode. The commission would follow the proper COVID-19 guidelines.

UPSC ESE 2021 mains exam to be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

- Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the ‘E- Admit Card’ section

- Click on ‘Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021’.

- Enter the required details -- registration number or roll number, date of birth and security pin to login.

- Check and download UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021.

- Take a printout for any future reference.