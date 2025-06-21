UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 preliminary examination results on Friday. The candidates can check the released results on the official website of the UPSC.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 preliminary examination results on Friday. The candidates can check the released results on the official website of the UPSC, at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC conducted the ESE 2025 preliminary examination on June 8 across the country.

The UPSC ESE Prelims exam was organised into two shifts. Paper 1 was held in the morning session from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and Paper II was conducted in the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I was of 200 marks to complete which only two hours were given. While Paper II consisted of 300 marks, which was conducted for a duration of three hours.

Candidates who have taken the UPSC ESE prelims exam will be required to appear for the ESE main examination for services in the fields of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics and telecom engineering. The ESE Mains will be conducted on August 10. The admit cards for the UPSC ESE Mains 2025 can be downloaded from the Union Public Service Commission’s official website one week before the examination begins.

The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can see the list of qualified candidates for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025, classified under name and roll number.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Results: Steps to check exam results

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the prelims result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the page for further use

The UPSC ESE marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website – upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the UPSC ESE 2025 is over – after the declaration of final result.

Candidates can also access information, or resolve any clarification from the UPSC Facilitation Counter at its campus.