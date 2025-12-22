Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?
UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'
Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...
Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims
Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'
Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Tesla CEO now worth over 4 times than Indian billionaires combined
EDUCATION
The result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview test, which is the next stage of the selection.
UPSC EPFO Result: The Union Public Service Commission UPSC has released the UPSC EPFO Result on its official website for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). The result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview test, which is the next stage of the selection. The UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 was held on 30 November 2025.
The commission has declared the results of the written recruitment tests for:
The shortlisted candidates have been selected purely based on performance in the recruitment test. However, UPSC has clearly stated that the shortlisting is provisional, and final selection will depend on:
Direct link for UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam result HERE.
Direct link for UPSC APFC exam 2025 result HERE.