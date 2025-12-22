FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here

The result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview test, which is the next stage of the selection.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
UPSC EPFO Result: The Union Public Service Commission UPSC has released the UPSC EPFO Result on its official website for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). The result PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview test, which is the next stage of the selection. The UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 was held on 30 November 2025.

The commission has declared the results of the written recruitment tests for:

  • 156 vacancies of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO)
  • 74 vacancies of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)

The shortlisted candidates have been selected purely based on performance in the recruitment test. However, UPSC has clearly stated that the shortlisting is provisional, and final selection will depend on:

  • Fulfilment of all eligibility conditions
  • Verification of documents
  • Performance in the Interview

Direct link for UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam result HERE.

Direct link for UPSC APFC exam 2025 result HERE.

READ | UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

