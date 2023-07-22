Headlines

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 result has been declared at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Know details here

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) exam result. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 can check their results from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The UPSC recruitment examination was conducted to hire a total of 577 vacancies. This recruitment drive is being organised for 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post.

UPSC has informed that shortlisted candidates are required to submit the detailed application form (DAF), failing to do so will result in the rejection of candidature. Marks of rejected candidates will be declared after completion of the recruitment process, it added. The written exam was held on July 2. After submitting the DAF, eligible candidates will be called for an interview.

Read: Meet IAS officer Divya Mittal, IIT, IIM alumna, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of UPSC, that is, www.upse.gov.in.
  • After this, you must look for the result section on the main page of the official website.
  • You need to log in to the page with your valid details, such as name, roll number, registration number, etc.
  • Submit all your entered details by pressing the submit tab.
  • You are eligible to check your result.

