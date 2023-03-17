Search icon
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 577 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, salary

Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the recruitment process today for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. This recruitment drive will fill 577 post in the organisation currently. The last date to apply March 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: 418 posts
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: 159 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner posts is based on pen-and-paper test and interviews. The exam will be conducted offline. The questions will be Multiple Choices and the total marks will be 100 it will be conducted for 2 hours. 

The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years. 

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

Visit the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.
Click on ‘UPSC EPFO 2022 notification.’
Click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the registration process.
Enter your ID and password on the application portal 
Enter all required details and upload scanned copies
Submit application fee 
Submit the application
Take a printout of the application form.

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Notification

Pay Scale:
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC.

Application Fee:
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates may apply for free, while candidates in the Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee. 

