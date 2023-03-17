UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 577 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, salary

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the recruitment process today for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. This recruitment drive will fill 577 post in the organisation currently. The last date to apply March 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: 418 posts

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: 159 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner posts is based on pen-and-paper test and interviews. The exam will be conducted offline. The questions will be Multiple Choices and the total marks will be 100 it will be conducted for 2 hours.

The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years.

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘UPSC EPFO 2022 notification.’

Click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the registration process.

Enter your ID and password on the application portal

Enter all required details and upload scanned copies

Submit application fee

Submit the application

Take a printout of the application form.

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Notification

Pay Scale:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC.

Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates may apply for free, while candidates in the Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee.