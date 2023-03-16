Search icon
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Commission issues important notice, check vacancy details, selection process and pay scale

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive is to fill 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts at EPFO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for aspirants asking them to apply for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2023 to submit their application forms at the earliest, not waiting for the deadline.

“Asstt. Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer Exam., 2023: Kindly submit  application early to avoid last minute rush,” reads a notice on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the recruitment process tomorrow (March 17, 2023) for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. This recruitment drive will fill 577 post in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

  • Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: 418 posts
  • Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: 159 posts

The selection process for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner posts is based on pen-and-paper test and interviews. The exam will be conducted offline. The questions will be Multiple Choices and the total marks will be 100 it will be conducted for 2 hours. 

The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years. 

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘UPSC EPFO 2022 notification.’
  • Click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the registration process.
  • Enter your ID and password on the application portal 
  • Enter all required details and upload scanned copies
  • Submit application fee 
  • Submit the application
  • Take a printout of the application form.

Pay Scale:
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC.

Application Fee:
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates may apply for free, while candidates in the Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee. 

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: Notification

