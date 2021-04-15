UPSC EPFO Exam on May 9, here's when the admit cards will be released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the examination to fill the positions of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on May 9. Admit cards for the exam are likely to be released soon.

Candidates who have applied can download the UPSC EPFO admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in after the release.

The duration of the exam will be two hours and all questions will carry equal marks. It will be an objective test and candidates will have to option to choose either Hindi or English.

Those who qualify for the exam will be called for an interview. The weightage for the exam and interview has been decided at 75:25.

Candidates who clear both the rounds will be on probation for 2 years.

The notification for the recruitment was issued in January last year. A total of 421 vacancies in Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer will be filled in the EPFO.