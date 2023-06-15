UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSC EPFO exam 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO admit card on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour & Employment. The exam will be held in offline pen and paper mode.

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC EPFO exam admit card link.

A new page will open where candidates will get the e-admit card link.

Click on the link and a new page will again open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

