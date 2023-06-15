Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSC EPFO exam 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO admit card on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour & Employment. The exam will be held in offline pen and paper mode.  

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the UPSC EPFO exam admit card link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the e-admit card link.
  • Click on the link and a new page will again open.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023: direct link

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.