How Sumona Chakravarti went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against trave

New York shooter's CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

EDUCATION

UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more

To apply for both EO/AO and APFC posts, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the recruitment process for 230 posts in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The online application process begins on July 29, 2025, at 12 pm. Candidates can apply for the vacancy till August 18, 2025 on the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO 2025 Recruitment

The application has begun to fill vacancies for two roles, Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Interested candidates should check the official notification before applying to confirm their eligibility. There are 156 vacancies for EO/AO and 74 vacancies for APFC posts.

UPSC EPFO Eligibility

To apply for both EO/AO and APFC posts, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

UPSC EPFO Age limit

For the EO/AO post, the upper age limit is 30 years for the General and EWS categories. SC/ST candidates are eligible for a relaxation of 5 years, while OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation. For the APFC post, the maximum age is 35 years for General and EWS categories. The age limit is extended to 38 years for OBC candidates, 40 years for SC/ST candidates, and 45 years for PwBD candidates.

How to apply for UPSC EPFO 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for "Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for EO/AO and APFC Posts."

Step 3: Complete the registration process and obtain login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and professional details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the final submission for future reference.



 

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Pattern

The UPSC will conduct a two-stage selection process. First, a written examination will be held, followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates. Final appointments will be made based on a combined merit list from both stages.

UPSC EPFO Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed under the 7th Central Pay Commission structure. EO/AO will be placed in Pay Matrix Level-8, and APFC will be appointed under Pay Matrix Level-10.


