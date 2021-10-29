UPSC declares results for Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 - Check direct link, scores

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the result of Civil Services Exam 2021 on Friday, October 29. Candidates can check their results on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who qualify for the Prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam that will be conducted from January 7, 2022. The Final result will be announced only after all three rounds of examination are over - Prelims, Mains, and Personality test/Interview.

This year, the exam for Civil Services Prelims was conducted on October 10 across the country at various centres. As usual, the results of the UPSC Prelim exams have been declared within 20 days of when the exam was conducted.

Initially, the UPSC exam was scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Here's how you can check your results for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021:

- Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

- Under under 'What’s New' section, click on the 'UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results' link

- A PDF will appear on the screen will names and roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam

- If the list has your name in it then you can take a printout and keep it for future reference.