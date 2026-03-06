UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey

This time, she has outdone all but five aspirants to get the ambitious AIR 6. Besides, Zinnia is also the cofounder of an organisation called PeaceX. Let us tell you about Zinnia's education background, career highlights, and incredible UPSC journey.

While just clearing the UPSC exam is a dream for most aspirants, some mavericks keep entering the toppers' list making it look so easy. One such achiever is Zinnia Aurora, who was already a UPSC topper before attempting the 2025 paper. Zinnia had secured an impressive all-India rank (AIR) of 156 in UPSC CSE 2024 attempt. This time, she has outdone all but five aspirants to get the ambitious AIR of 6. Besides, Zinnia is also the co-founder of an organisation called PeaceX. Let us tell you more about Zinnia's education background, career highlights, and incredible UPSC journey.

Zinnia has a strong academic background, having completed her schooling from the Sanskriti School in New Delhi, where she was a batch topper. She went on to attend the Delhi University's Hindu College and St. Stephen's College for higher education. As per past interviews, Zinnia's academic interests are public policy, sustainability, and international relations (IR). For the UPSC CSE exam, she picked Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) as her optional subject.

Zinnia is also the cofounder of PeaceX -- a non-profit organisation working in the realms of international policy and youth empowerment. Through the org, she has collaborated with global institutions, including the United Nations (UN), on initiatives concerning sustainability, circular economy, and environmental protection. For her tremendous UPSC success, Zinnia relied on thorough planning and consistent preparation. The UPSC CSE results for the 2025 attempt were declared on Friday (March 6), and Anuj Agnihotri emerged as the all-India topper, followed by Rajeshwari Suve and Akansh Dhull.