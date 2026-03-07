FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. Meet topper Nabiya Parvez who bagged AIR 29.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. UPSC CSE examination is one of the toughest examination in the world. According to the official statement issued by UPSC, a total of 958 candidates have been selected for appointment to the country’s top civil services. These include the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), as well as various Group A and Group B central services. In this article, we will talk about AIR 29 Nabiya Parvez.

Meet Nabiya Parvez

Nabiya Parvez, hails from Bulandshahr's  Dariyapur Jaka village, who have secured AIR 29 in UPSC CSE 2025. As per LinkedIn, she was a stden of B Arch, Architecture at Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi. Parvez was a student of  Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia and have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 with AIR 29, making it to the top 30 list.

About UPSC CSE Examination

UPSC CSE Examination have three stages- Prelims, Mains and Interiew round. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 were held on May 25, 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.The interview was held in December 2025- January 2026 in two phases.The final merit list was released on March 6, 2026.

UPSC CSE 2025 top 10 toppers include, Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M, Akansh Dhull, Raghav Jhunjhunwala, Ishan Bhatnagar, Zinnia Aurora, A R Rajah Mohaideen, Pakshal Secretry, Astha Jain and Ujjwal Priyank. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
