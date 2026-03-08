FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191

Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans as presenters at 98th Academy Awards

Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'

Bomb Scare outside NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence: Two arrested near Gracie Mansion, 'suspicious' device recovered amid anti-Islam protests

King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot

Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?

Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme

Women's Day 2026: 5 trailblazing Indian women who became ‘Firsts’ in history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar who secured AIR 191

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans as presenters at 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra named as presenter at 98th Academy Awards

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown

Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth

Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi

Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength

Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191
Jatin Jhakar secured AIR 191 after UPSC CSE Results 2025 announced
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. According to the official statement issued by UPSC, a total of 958 candidates have been selected for appointments to the country’s top civil services. Haryana student Jatin Jhakar cleared the UPSC CSE exam 2025 and secured AIR 191. He is the son of a retired army man who works as a security guard.  

Describing his journey, Jatin underlined the importance of hard work in achieving success. He said that he cleared the UPSC exam, one of the toughest in the country, on his fifth attempt only due to his hard work. “... It takes time. Sometimes you are unsuccessful, but you process it, keep moving, and keep working. Ultimately, you succeed. This was my fifth attempt. In the first four attempts, I was not successful. I had the feeling that if you put feelings aside and work hard, you will succeed... Like with success and failure, you must analyse your situation, your capabilities, and what you can do. Keep working hard, and after some time, you will succeed...,” he said. 

Over his son’s success, Jatin’s father, Deepak Kumar, expressed pride, lauding the dedication with which Jatin prepared hard for nine years for the exam.  

“... My son has worked hard and achieved this result. I am retired from the Army and now work as a security guard. My son was away from us for nine years preparing, and his hard work has finally paid off. We are very happy...,” he told ANI. 

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across several states as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025. 

Nabiya Parvez 

Another student who cleared UPSC CSE exam 2025 with a good rank is Nabiya Parvez, who hails from Bulandshahr’s  Dariyapur Jaka village, in Uttar Pradesh. She secured AIR 29 in UPSC CSE 2025. As per LinkedIn, she was a student of B Arch, at Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi. Parvez was a student of Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia and qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and secured position among the top 30 list. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro corridors, projects to extend Pink, Magenta Lines, check new routes
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro corridors, to extend Pink, Magenta lines
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar who secured AIR 191
Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'
Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in Tateeree
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans as presenters at 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra named as presenter at 98th Academy Awards
Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside
Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to change The Kerala Story 2 title
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength
Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement