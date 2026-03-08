UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191
EDUCATION
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. According to the official statement issued by UPSC, a total of 958 candidates have been selected for appointments to the country’s top civil services. Haryana student Jatin Jhakar cleared the UPSC CSE exam 2025 and secured AIR 191. He is the son of a retired army man who works as a security guard.
Describing his journey, Jatin underlined the importance of hard work in achieving success. He said that he cleared the UPSC exam, one of the toughest in the country, on his fifth attempt only due to his hard work. “... It takes time. Sometimes you are unsuccessful, but you process it, keep moving, and keep working. Ultimately, you succeed. This was my fifth attempt. In the first four attempts, I was not successful. I had the feeling that if you put feelings aside and work hard, you will succeed... Like with success and failure, you must analyse your situation, your capabilities, and what you can do. Keep working hard, and after some time, you will succeed...,” he said.
Over his son’s success, Jatin’s father, Deepak Kumar, expressed pride, lauding the dedication with which Jatin prepared hard for nine years for the exam.
“... My son has worked hard and achieved this result. I am retired from the Army and now work as a security guard. My son was away from us for nine years preparing, and his hard work has finally paid off. We are very happy...,” he told ANI.
Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across several states as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025.
Another student who cleared UPSC CSE exam 2025 with a good rank is Nabiya Parvez, who hails from Bulandshahr’s Dariyapur Jaka village, in Uttar Pradesh. She secured AIR 29 in UPSC CSE 2025. As per LinkedIn, she was a student of B Arch, at Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi. Parvez was a student of Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia and qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and secured position among the top 30 list.