FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers

Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey

Meet Zinnia Aurora, rose UPSC rank from AIR 156 to 6 in one year

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

Rajeshwari Suve M secured AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, becoming one of the top rank holders in India. Her achievement highlights years of hard work and has inspired many UPSC aspirants across the country.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. Among the top rank holders, Rajeshwari Suve M secured All India Rank (AIR) 2. Her achievement has brought pride and inspiration to many UPSC aspirants across the country.

UPSC 2025 results announced:

The UPSC published the outcomes of the 2025 Civil Services Examination results. The exam stands as one of India's most challenging competitive assessments. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the exam, but only a small number succeed in reaching the final list. This year, several talented candidates achieved top ranks, and Rajeshwari Suve M secured the second position in the country. The results have created excitement among students who are preparing for the civil services exam. Many aspirants see the toppers as role models and try to learn from their preparation strategies and dedication.

Rajeshwari Suve M’s remarkable achievement:

Achieving AIR 2 in UPSC represents a significant achievement. The Civil Services Examination consists of three parts, which include the Preliminary exam, the Main exam and the Personality Test or Interview. Candidates must clear each stage to reach the final merit list.

Rajeshwari Suve M achieved success because she demonstrated hard work, discipline and strong willpower. The process of preparing for UPSC demands multiple years of dedicated study combined with the ability to wait. Her achievement shows that consistent effort and determination can help candidates succeed in this challenging exam.

Also read: T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

A dream of serving the Nation:

The UPSC exam attracts many students who aspire to serve their country through the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The top-ranked candidates of the test receive the chance to join these vital government positions. Rajeshwari Suve M has inspired her success because she motivates young people who study for their exams. Her journey shows aspirants that they can achieve their goals through dedication and self-belief.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey
Meet Zinnia Aurora, rose UPSC rank from AIR 156 to 6 in one year
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2
As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?
As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement