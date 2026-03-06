UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

Rajeshwari Suve M secured AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, becoming one of the top rank holders in India. Her achievement highlights years of hard work and has inspired many UPSC aspirants across the country.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 results. Among the top rank holders, Rajeshwari Suve M secured All India Rank (AIR) 2. Her achievement has brought pride and inspiration to many UPSC aspirants across the country.

UPSC 2025 results announced:

The UPSC published the outcomes of the 2025 Civil Services Examination results. The exam stands as one of India's most challenging competitive assessments. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the exam, but only a small number succeed in reaching the final list. This year, several talented candidates achieved top ranks, and Rajeshwari Suve M secured the second position in the country. The results have created excitement among students who are preparing for the civil services exam. Many aspirants see the toppers as role models and try to learn from their preparation strategies and dedication.

Rajeshwari Suve M’s remarkable achievement:

Achieving AIR 2 in UPSC represents a significant achievement. The Civil Services Examination consists of three parts, which include the Preliminary exam, the Main exam and the Personality Test or Interview. Candidates must clear each stage to reach the final merit list.

Rajeshwari Suve M achieved success because she demonstrated hard work, discipline and strong willpower. The process of preparing for UPSC demands multiple years of dedicated study combined with the ability to wait. Her achievement shows that consistent effort and determination can help candidates succeed in this challenging exam.

A dream of serving the Nation:

The UPSC exam attracts many students who aspire to serve their country through the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The top-ranked candidates of the test receive the chance to join these vital government positions. Rajeshwari Suve M has inspired her success because she motivates young people who study for their exams. Her journey shows aspirants that they can achieve their goals through dedication and self-belief.