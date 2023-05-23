UPSC CSE Result 2023: Garima Lohia bags All India Rank 2, Ishita Kishore tops exam

Garima Lohia secured the second All-India Rank (AIR) in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023. Ishita Kishore is overall topper this year with AIR 1. Top four spots have all been bagged by women.

The UPSC declared the merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held in September, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Of the 933 recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 belong to EWS, 263 to OBC, 154 to SC, 72 to ST. A consolidated reserve list has 178 candidates.

Number of vacancies to be filled are 180 for IAS, 38 for IFS, 200 for IPS, 473 for Central Services Group 'A' and 131 for Group 'B' services.