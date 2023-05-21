Search icon
UPSC CSE Result 2022: Civil Services Final Result expected on this date at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 is expected to be out between May 22 to May 25, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to declare Civil Service Exam (CSE) result soon. Once released, candidates can download the CSE examination 2022 result through the official website at upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC conducted the phase 3 personality test for 582 candidates between April 24 to May 18, 2023. UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 is expected to be out between May 22 to May 25, 2023.

UPSC CSE Result: Official Websites to Check Final Result 2022

upsc.gov.in
upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2022 Result: Steps to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
Click on the “UPSC CSE 2022 Result” link
Enter your login credentials and log in
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.

