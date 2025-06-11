UPSC aspirants can check their results on the commission's official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Prelims Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally declared the UPSC Prelims Result 2025. UPSC aspirants can check their results on the commission's official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 aims to fill a total of 979 vacancies. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2025, which was held on May 25. The result PDF listing qualified roll numbers is now available on upsc.gov.in. 14161 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam.

Steps to download UPSC Prelims Result 2025

Step1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Step 4: Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Get a direct link for UPSC Civil Services Prelims results PDF HERE. The file includes the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates. The PDF containing the marks obtained by candidates is released after the final result is declared. The preliminary examination comprised two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). In the UPSC 2024 final exam, Shakti Dubey secured All India Rank 1 with a total of 1,043 marks - 843 in the written exam and 200 in the interview.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the following details:

1. Submission of a fee of Rs 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 except in the case of fee exempt candidates viz. the female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates.

2. Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Mains Examination).

3. Submission of Gazette Notification (in case a candidate has changed name after matriculation and/or there is a mismatch with the name given in his/her matriculation or

higher educational certificate vis a vis name given by him/her in the CSE-2025 online application).

The window for filling up these details and its submission will be available on the Commission’s website from 16th to 25th June, 2025.