UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit card released at upsconline.gov.in; here's how to download it

Candidates who had registered for the prelims stage of the examination and are eligible for it can now check and download their admit cards from official UPSC websites -- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (May 15) released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2026. Candidates who had registered for the prelims stage of the exam and are eligible for it can now check and download their admit cards from official UPSC websites -- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 24 (Sunday). Here's how you can download your hall ticket.

Follow these steps to download your admit card

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC Prelims admit card link on the homepage

Enter your details such as roll number, registration ID, and Date of Birth (DoB)

Your UPSC CSE Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the admit card for future reference

After accessing their admit cards, candidates should check the following details: name, father’s name, exam date and time, roll number, registration number, photograph, and signature. Candidates are suggested to ensure that all the details mentioned on the hall tickets are correct and that there are no spelling or factual errors. In case there are mistakes, the candidate should immediately flag them to the UPSC and get them rectified.