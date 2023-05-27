UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, admit card, reporting timing, and documents required

File photo

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct the exam for Civil Services Prelims 2023 exam tomorrow, May 28. The exam will be held in two shifts - shift 1 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website — upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Exam Day Guidelines