UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, admit card, reporting timing, and documents required

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023: The exam will be held in two shifts - shift 1 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

File photo

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct the exam for Civil Services Prelims 2023 exam tomorrow, May 28. The exam will be held in two shifts - shift 1 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website — upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

  • The entrance to the examination centre will be shut 10 minutes prior to the examination's scheduled time, which is 09:20 AM for the morning session and 02:20 PM for the afternoon session. After the admittance window has closed, no candidate may enter the examination venue.
  • Candidates are recommended to arrive at the exam centre plenty of time before frisking.
  • The candidate is not permitted to have or use a mobile phone (even one that is in standby mode), pager, electronic device, programmable device, storage medium (such as a pen drive, smartwatch, etc.), camera, Bluetooth device, or any other device or accessory that could be used as a communication device during the examination. Any violation of these guidelines may result in disciplinary action, including exclusion from future exams.
  • Candidates are permitted to wear standard or straightforward wristwatches inside the examination rooms or halls. Smartwatches and other timepieces fitted with special accessories that could be used as communication devices, however, are strictly prohibited and cannot be brought into the examination rooms or halls by applicants.
  • Ordinarily, no candidate will be permitted to sit the exam unless he or she has an e-admit card. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 by visiting the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in and entering their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. 

