UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registrations: One day left to apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, check notification

UPSC to conclude the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 tomorrow (February 21, 2023).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 tomorrow (February 21, 2023). Aspirants can apply through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment exam will fill 1105 posts in the organisation.  

“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” UPSC in an official notification reads.

UPSC Official Websites

  • upsc.gov.in
  • upsconline.nic.in

The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can apply through these simple steps for 1105 posts.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 NOTIFICATION

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

Application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
