UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 registration set to begin from February 1, check schedule, steps to download calendar

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam schedule for 2023 according to which, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The notification for the same will publish on February 1, 2023, and the last date to fill out the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2023 is February 21, 2023.

Candidates can download the UPSC annual exam calendar by visiting the official UPSC website - www.upsc.gov.in. The official notification read, "The dates of notification, commencement, and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant."

READ | Lord Ayappa temple at Sabrimala in Kerala now open for devotees, 41-day Mandala season begins

Meanwhile, the Civil Services Main Exam 2023 will be held on September 15, 2023, for five days. The Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, for 10 days.

Steps to download the UPSC 2023 Calendar

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Calendar' option.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads 'Annual Calendar 2023'

Step 5: A new PDF will now open with various exam dates.

Step 6: Save the PDF and download it for future use.

READ | Indian Wedding Season: What is Haldi ceremony? Know traditional importance, customs, dress ideas for bride

UPSC Exam 2023: 3 stages of the UPSC Civil Services Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam

UPSC Mains Exam

Interview Round.