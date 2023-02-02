UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, know how to register

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 registration process on February 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment exam will fill 1105 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 is February 21.
“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” UPSC in an official notification reads.
UPSC Official Websites
The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can apply through these simple steps for 1105 posts.
Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 NOTIFICATION
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Important Dates
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply
READ: CUET UG 2023: Registration process expected to begin soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from May 21