Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, know how to register

The last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 is February 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, know how to register
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 registration process on February 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment exam will fill 1105 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 is February 21.

“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” UPSC in an official notification reads.

UPSC Official Websites

  • upsc.gov.in
  • upsconline.nic.in

The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can apply through these simple steps for 1105 posts.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 NOTIFICATION

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Important Dates 

  • UPSC Notification Date 2023: 01 February 2023
  • UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date: 01 February 2023
  • UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date: 21 February 2023
  • UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023: 28 May 2023
  • UPSC Prelims Result Date 2023: to be announced
  • UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023: 15 September 2023

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Under the 'Whats New' section, click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link.
  • Click on the link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ: CUET UG 2023: Registration process expected to begin soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from May 21

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.