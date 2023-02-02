UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, know how to register

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 registration process on February 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment exam will fill 1105 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 is February 21.

“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” UPSC in an official notification reads.

UPSC Official Websites

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can apply through these simple steps for 1105 posts.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 NOTIFICATION

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Important Dates

UPSC Notification Date 2023: 01 February 2023

UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date: 01 February 2023

UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date: 21 February 2023

UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023: 28 May 2023

UPSC Prelims Result Date 2023: to be announced

UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023: 15 September 2023

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Under the 'Whats New' section, click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 link.

A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

