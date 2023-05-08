Search icon
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download

Candidates can download the Prelims examination 2023 admit card through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Service Exam (CSE) prelims 2023 today, May 8. Candidates can download the Prelims examination 2023 admit card through the official website at upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, at various locations around the country. The UPSC CSE Prelims registration process started on February 1 and ended on February 21, 2023. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up 1105 posts in the organisation.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the “e - Admit Card Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023” link
  • Enter your login credentials and log in
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the printout for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card: direct link

